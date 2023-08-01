Dust and thunderstorms move into metro Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rain and dust are moving into metro Phoenix as a monsoon approaches the Valley on Monday night.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County reported that a large cluster of thunderstorms, along with a wall of dust, are moving from Casa Grande into the Southwest Valley. Rainfall has already been reported in Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Chandler, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley. Rainfall and lightning can be seen on the Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

A Dust Advisory is in effect for metro Phoenix, and storms are expected in the area until 11 p.m. Rain and lightning have also been reported in the southeast Valley.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for the latest updates.

