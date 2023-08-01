Dust and thunderstorms move into metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rain and dust are moving into metro Phoenix as a monsoon approaches the Valley on Monday night.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County reported that a large cluster of thunderstorms, along with a wall of dust, are moving from Casa Grande into the Southwest Valley. Rainfall has already been reported in Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Chandler, Queen Creek and San Tan Valley. Rainfall and lightning can be seen on the Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

A large cluster of t-storms along with a leading wall of dust are moving NW into the Southeast Valley! We're already seeing measurable rainfall down in Sun Lakes, Chandler, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley #azwx Keep track of the rain here: https://t.co/yNJEM1n7Mm pic.twitter.com/2RJ94zZvWC — The Flood Control District of Maricopa County (@maricopaflood) August 1, 2023

A Dust Advisory is in effect for metro Phoenix, and storms are expected in the area until 11 p.m. Rain and lightning have also been reported in the southeast Valley.

#FirstAlert It's about to get dusty/windy in the SE Valley...t-storms to follow between now and 11pm . East Valley should be prepared for high wind gusts, heavy rain possible. #azwx More: https://t.co/2kAm0kSH0v pic.twitter.com/MnboPycmjP — Sean McLaughlin 3TV/CBS5 (@SeanOnTV) August 1, 2023

We are out in Storm Commander seeing rain in Chandler, lots of lightning and even some roads already flooding. @azfamily pic.twitter.com/g7wi0KG3Jm — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) August 1, 2023

