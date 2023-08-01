DPS investigating deadly crash on westbound US 60 in east Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that happened on the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 in Mesa on early Tuesday afternoon.

Details are extremely limited at this time, however, troopers confirmed the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the Val Vista Drive exit. Several vehicles were involved in the wreck and at least one person died as a result. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

Investigators are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the freeway starting at Greenfield Road, as major delays are expected to last through the early afternoon hours. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic Map.

UPDATE: US 60 WB is CLOSED at Greenfield Road; all traffic must exit at Greenfield Road. There's no estimated time to reopen the freeway. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 1, 2023

