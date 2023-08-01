D-backs trade Andrew Chafin to Brewers, acquire Peter Strzelecki

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin has reportedly been dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, in return for right-hander Peter Strzelecki.

The move comes as a surprise, with the D-backs acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in an effort to bolster the struggling bullpen. Chafin, 33, along with Scott McGough, Miguel Castro and Kevin Ginkel, has had opportunities to close out games, converting eight saves while recording a 4.19 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

The Diamondbacks gain a 28-year-old bullpen arm with several years of control remaining in Strzelecki, ineligible to be a free agent until after the 2028 season. Strzelecki has a 3.69 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 66 appearances after making his major league debut last season. This year, Strzelecki dons a 4.54 ERA in 35.2 innings.

Chafin signed with the D-backs on a one-year, $6.23 million contract with a $7.5 million club option for 2024, returning to the team that drafted him and gave him the opportunity to pitch in the big leagues, debuting in 2014 and being a solid bullpen option during the D-backs’ 2017 postseason run.

Chafin has been a generally reliable relief arm over his career, spending most of his career with the Diamondbacks while also having stints with the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers. The Brewers now add a much-needed lefty, bolstering a right-handed heavy bullpen in efforts to make the postseason.

