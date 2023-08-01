D-backs acquire Jace Peterson from Athletics

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hours after the Diamondbacks filled a hole they desperately needed in trading for Mariners’ closer Paul Sewald, the Diamondbacks added depth to their bench, trading for utilityman Jace Peterson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for prospect Chad Patrick on Monday.

Peterson fills the void left by Josh Rojas, who was included in the trade along with Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss for Sewald. Peterson plays exceptional defense at both second and third base, where D-backs general manager Mike Hazen said he’ll primarily be playing.

“Obviously, with the previous trade, we opened up a little bit of a hole in that area on our team,” said Hazen. “We’ve had interest in him in the past; we had interest this off-season. We like the player. We like the fit on our team.”

Peterson is batting .221 with a .637 OPS this season and .333 over his last 10 games. The utility man is a career .230 hitter who the Diamondbacks have previously had interest in. The D-backs will now be the seventh team Peterson has played for.

The 33-year-old journeyman signed a 2yr/$9 million contract in December. He is making $4.5 million this season and will be making $5 million in 2024. Oakland is also sending cash considerations to help pay for some of Peterson’s contract next season.

Patrick, a 2021 4th-round selection out of Purdue Northwest, had a 4.71 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 36 walks in 91 2/3 innings at Double-A Amarillo this season. With bullpen and bench additions, Hazen plans to stay active at the trade deadline, hoping to add a starting pitcher as well as another bat before 3 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

