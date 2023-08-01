Crews battle fire at tree farm near Ak-Chin Indian reservation

AK-CHIN RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fire that ignited at a tree farm near the Ak-Chin Indian reservation on Sunday.

Officials say lightning caused a fire at the tree farm near Ralston Road. Crews from the Thunderbird Fire District and Hidden Valley Fire were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and stayed until 6 a.m. Monday. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which officials say is still very active and dangerous, and advise residents to avoid the area.

The Thunderbird Fire District is asking for donations from anyone who would like to help keep firefighters hydrated and fed during this firefight. They’re asking for resources like ice, water, body armor drinks, snacks, towels and pop-up tents to be brought to the fire station on Ralston Road.

