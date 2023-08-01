18-year-old found dead in area YCSO says has too many homicides

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway for an 18-year-old who was found dead on the 3200 block of West 5th Street.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s office has identified him as Omarian Valenzuela of Yuma. The sheriff’s office responded to the call early Sunday morning to a neighborhood that has seen a handful of homicides. According to the sheriff’s department, it’s the fifth homicide in this area since the beginning of 2022.

“This is the second one this year, and in 2022 we did respond to three homicides in that area,” said Tania Pavlak, YCSO public affairs specialist.

Valenzuela’s death is under investigation. In a GoFundMe his family set up, it says he leaves behind a 3-week-old baby.

