WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:58 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them
