WATCH: Arizona DPS air crews rescue hikers with heat-related illness

A new video released by DPS shows back-to-back air rescues, which happened 100 miles apart on Sunday. Video from Arizona Department of Public Safety.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety air rescue crews have been busy this summer, including rescues of patients suffering from heat-related symptoms.

A new video released by the Department of Public Safety shows back-to-back air rescues that happened last Sunday, July 23. Around 1 p.m., the Ranger 1 crew was requested to assist the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in rescuing two hikers with heat-related illnesses on Siphon Draw Trail in Apache Junction. The video shows DPS meeting the hikers on the trail, then lifting them from a rope into the helicopter. The hikers were taken off the trail and were treated by Superstition Fire and Medical for heat exhaustion.

At 4:15 p.m. that same afternoon, Ranger 1 was asked to assist in another rescue about 100 miles to the northwest. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office called DPS to assist with the rescue of three stranded dirt bikers experiencing heat exhaustion on a trail north of Crown King.

A rescue technician went down and helped get one of the bikers onto the helicopter, then hiked down the trail to prepare the two other bikers for a hoist rescue. All three bikers were safely put onto the helicopter and then went with the Mayer Fire Department for an evaluation.

DPS warns the public not to put themselves and first responders in a dangerous situation. They advise you to avoid strenuous activities such as hiking or cycling in the middle of the day during extreme heat; however, if you must go out, they say to bring a cell phone and extra water and always to tell others where you are going.

