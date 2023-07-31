Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Traffic fatalities across Arizona rise again in 2022

ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be...
ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be patient. (Photo by Sam DeLeon)(KWTX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The number of deadly car crashes across Arizona rose by 8.6% since last year.

Overall, the 2022 traffic death rate is the second-highest ever recorded in Arizona at 52,411. Crashes associated with unlawful speeding or driving too fast for road conditions resulted in 426 deaths, or nearly 33% of all deaths. Other high-ranking categories include seat belts, motorcycle helmets, and impairment.

“Every single traffic fatality is an unspeakable loss for families and for this state,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “ADOT and our law enforcement partners need every driver, pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcyclist working together to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.”

There were 302 pedestrian deaths and 228 motorcycle driver deaths in crashes since 2021. You can check out the Arizona Department of Transportation’s annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report here. ADOT officials are encouraging all drivers to be patient, wear their seatbelts, and avoid all distractions while driving.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival

Latest News

Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby...
Several people taken to hospital as crews battle fire at Chandler business
John Stettler, 40, is accused of intentionally crashing a go-kart into an ATV driven by...
Arizona man arrested for murder after allegedly hit ex-girlfriend with go-kart
Thunderstorm generic image
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight with dust, wind, rain
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Man hit by car after being pushed into traffic, witnesses tell Phoenix police