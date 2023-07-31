Your Life
Man hit by car after being pushed into traffic, witnesses tell Phoenix police

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a suspect after witnesses saw someone push a man into oncoming traffic in central Phoenix late Monday morning. That man was then hit by a car and seriously injured.

Phoenix police responded around 11 a.m. to the area of 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Witnesses told officers that they saw a man being pushed into the road as a car was coming. After the man was struck, the suspect then took off and remains on the loose.

Authorities arrived and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. No other information has been released, but a heavy police presence could be seen along Bethany Home Road.

Detectives are investigating.

