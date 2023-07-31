Man hit by car after being pushed into traffic, witnesses tell Phoenix police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are looking for a suspect after witnesses saw someone push a man into oncoming traffic in central Phoenix late Monday morning. That man was then hit by a car and seriously injured.

Phoenix police responded around 11 a.m. to the area of 5th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Witnesses told officers that they saw a man being pushed into the road as a car was coming. After the man was struck, the suspect then took off and remains on the loose.

Authorities arrived and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. No other information has been released, but a heavy police presence could be seen along Bethany Home Road.

Detectives are investigating.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.