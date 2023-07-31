Surprise Police increase officers at schools, enforce safe driving around campuses

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As kids head back to class next week, the Surprise police department wants to ensure students, parents and faculty will be safe on campus.

The start of the school year means more traffic, school buses, young pedestrians, and bicyclists will be on the road to get to school. Therefore, Surprise Police encourage drivers to be patient and plan for additional traffic during an early morning or afternoon commute.

Starting Aug. 3, Surprise PD will enhance enforcement efforts around schools to help educate parents and students on pickup and drop-off procedures. The school zone enforcement will address the following:

Speeding in school zones

Speeding near crosswalks

Not stopping when people are in crosswalks

Passing in school zones

Along with traffic and driving enforcement, Surprise PD has increased officers in their School Resource Unit. Officers will be assigned to the following schools throughout the City of Surprise:

Willow Canyon High School

Shadow Ridge High School

Valley Vista High School

Paradise Honors High School

Paradise Middle School

Legacy Traditional School – Surprise

Asante Preparatory School

Kingswood Elementary School

Marley Park Elementary School

Cimarron Springs Middle School

