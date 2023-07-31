Students from Deer Valley Unified return to campus for a new school year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another week of students returning to the classroom following summer break!

Deer Valley Unified School District begins today with roughly 33,000 kids starting a new school year across 42 schools. Good Morning Arizona was there for the start of a new year at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem as 2,400 students arrived on campus. The spirit squad greeted them, student government members, student-athletes and the band!

It’s a busy week with school starting at some of the biggest districts in the state. On Thursday, Mesa Public Schools begins a new year along with PV Schools. Districts like Scottsdale Unified and Peoria Unified return next week!

