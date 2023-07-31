Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Students from Deer Valley Unified return to campus for a new school year

Students in the Deer Valley Unified School District are excited to return to classes.
By Kylee Cruz
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s another week of students returning to the classroom following summer break!

Deer Valley Unified School District begins today with roughly 33,000 kids starting a new school year across 42 schools. Good Morning Arizona was there for the start of a new year at Boulder Creek High School in Anthem as 2,400 students arrived on campus. The spirit squad greeted them, student government members, student-athletes and the band!

It’s a busy week with school starting at some of the biggest districts in the state. On Thursday, Mesa Public Schools begins a new year along with PV Schools. Districts like Scottsdale Unified and Peoria Unified return next week!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
Lori Vallow provides a statement to an Idaho court judge prior to her sentencing.
RAW: Lori Vallow statement to the court
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte (4) rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh...
D-backs open 4-game series against Giants amid struggles, injury updates, and trade deadline speculation
Two suspects were arrested during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department last...
2 arrested in fentanyl drug bust in Chandler; hundreds of pills seized