Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Strong thunderstorms possible tonight with dust, wind, rain

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Monday, 7/31/2023
By Royal Norman
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First things first. The record hot streak appears to have ended yesterday……31 days of 110 degrees or more for high temperatures in Phoenix. As of 2 p.m., the high was 102 degrees. And while it’s possible the temp could jump on us, it seems unlikely. So that’s something. And, yes, this will be not only the hottest July on record for Phoenix but the hottest month on record, way past August 2020. Also notable, the low was 83 this morning at Sky Harbor, the coolest morning temp since July 1st.

Now to the rain chances. They are significant tonight around the Valley, and we could get some intense storms. The timing indicates our best chances from 8-11 p.m. tonight around metro Phoenix, but the timetable could move up, and we could see some blowing dust beforehand. The chance for rain is about 40% for most folks around the Valley. The chances are higher in the southeast Valley. After tonight and tomorrow, the chance for storms goes way down, and it looks like we’ll heat up again.

As far as rain is concerned, most of the Valley has not gotten a lot of monsoon rain. Even the locations that have gotten summer rain are all under one inch. We are very, very dry.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Monday, 7/31/2023
Storm chances returns, could bring strong winds to Arizona Monday night
There's around a 60% chance of storms on Monday, headed toward Phoenix.
Start of work week brings big chance of storms to Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 7/31/23
Strong rain chances coming to Arizona
.
First Alert Weather Day: Storm chances elevated today across Arizona