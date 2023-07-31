Streak of 110+ degrees ends as thunderstorms chances increase for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First things first. The record hot streak appears to have ended yesterday with 31 days of 110 degrees or more for high temperatures in Phoenix. The high was 108 degrees today, and while it’s possible the temp could jump on us, it seems unlikely. So that’s something. And, yes, this will be not only the hottest July on record for Phoenix but the hottest month on record, way past August 2020. Also notable, the low was 83 this morning at Sky Harbor, the coolest morning temp since July 1st.

Now to the rain chances. They are significant tonight around the Valley, and we could get some intense storms. The timing indicates our best chances from 8-11 p.m. tonight around metro Phoenix, but the timetable could move up, and we could see some blowing dust beforehand. The chance for rain is about 40% for most folks around the Valley. The chances are higher in the southeast Valley. After tonight and tomorrow, the chance for storms goes way down, and it looks like we’ll heat up again.

As far as rain is concerned, most of the Valley has not gotten a lot of monsoon rain. Even the locations that have gotten summer rain are all under one inch. We are very, very dry.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.