Several people taken to hospital as crews battle fire at Chandler business

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish a fire at a business in Chandler, where several people have been taken to hospitals.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a business located just off 56th St. and Chandler Blvd. Crews from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Guadalupe are also working to extinguish the fire, and initial reports say that multiple people have been taken from the scene to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby hospitals. (Arizona's Family)

Video from the scene shows a large commercial building with a partial roof collapse. Other details are extremely limited.

Chandler police say 56th Street is shut down in both directions from Chandler Boulevard to Galveston. Check back for updates.

We're currently assisting in the area w/traffic control near 56th/Chandler Bl. 56th/Galveston for east/westbound traffic is shut down. We are asking you to please stay out of the area as fire & police personnel assess the incident. #ChandlerAZ #ChandlerPd #ChandlerFD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/Q1ioF7JpFA — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 31, 2023

