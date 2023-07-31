Several people taken to hospital as crews battle fire at Chandler business
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish a fire at a business in Chandler, where several people have been taken to hospitals.
The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a business located just off 56th St. and Chandler Blvd. Crews from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Guadalupe are also working to extinguish the fire, and initial reports say that multiple people have been taken from the scene to nearby hospitals for evaluation.
Video from the scene shows a large commercial building with a partial roof collapse. Other details are extremely limited.
Chandler police say 56th Street is shut down in both directions from Chandler Boulevard to Galveston. Check back for updates.
