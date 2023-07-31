Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Several people taken to hospital as crews battle fire at Chandler business

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews from multiple agencies are working to extinguish a fire at a business in Chandler, where several people have been taken to hospitals.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a business located just off 56th St. and Chandler Blvd. Crews from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Guadalupe are also working to extinguish the fire, and initial reports say that multiple people have been taken from the scene to nearby hospitals for evaluation.

Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby...
Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby hospitals.(Arizona's Family)

Video from the scene shows a large commercial building with a partial roof collapse. Other details are extremely limited.

Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby...
Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby hospitals.(Chopper)

Chandler police say 56th Street is shut down in both directions from Chandler Boulevard to Galveston. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival

Latest News

John Stettler, 40, is accused of intentionally crashing a go-kart into an ATV driven by...
Arizona man arrested for murder after allegedly hit ex-girlfriend with go-kart
Thunderstorm generic image
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight with dust, wind, rain
ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be...
Traffic fatalities across Arizona rise again in 2022
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Man hit by car after being pushed into traffic, witnesses tell Phoenix police