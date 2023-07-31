President Biden to visit Arizona as part of multi-state tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Arizona next week as part of a multi-state tour. While details surrounding the president’s trip have not been released, Biden has been visiting other states to tout the results of passing the Inflation Reduction Act and other economic policies.

The Associated Press recently reported that Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures despite stiff GOP opposition on the Democrat-led legislation. In that speech, Biden argued that government investments in computer chips, batteries and electric vehicles will help the U.S. out-compete China, and Arizona is a key state in new semi-conductor manufacturing.

From Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, Biden is scheduled to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. White House officials are expected to provide more details in the coming days.

