President Biden to visit Arizona as part of multi-state tour

Arizona is part of three Western states that Biden will visit in August
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Arizona next week as part of a multi-state tour. While details surrounding the president’s trip have not been released, Biden has been visiting other states to tout the results of passing the Inflation Reduction Act and other economic policies.

The Associated Press recently reported that Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures despite stiff GOP opposition on the Democrat-led legislation. In that speech, Biden argued that government investments in computer chips, batteries and electric vehicles will help the U.S. out-compete China, and Arizona is a key state in new semi-conductor manufacturing.

From Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, Biden is scheduled to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. White House officials are expected to provide more details in the coming days.

