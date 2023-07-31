Your Life
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Dawn Penich-Thacker & Paul Bentz

An in-depth discussion with two politics pros
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Dawn Penich Thacker & Paul Bentz
Politics Unplugged Podcast: Dawn Penich Thacker & Paul Bentz(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This week, Dennis sits down with Dawn Penich Thacker & Paul Bentz, a couple of Arizona’s finest political pros, to discuss the politics and problems surrounding the state’s school voucher program. Plus, they discuss why Gov. Hobbs may not be as unpopular as one poll suggests.

RECENT EPISODES

Chad Campbell: Chad Campbell, the new Chief of Staff for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, joins Politics Unplugged this week to discuss recent moves and the road ahead.

Jessica Boehm: This week, Axios’ ace reporter Jessica Boehm joins the pod to talk about the heat and the homeless in Phoenix. Then a couple of politicos discuss the possibility of a controversial candidate jumping into one of the most important races of 2024. And we learn just how new Dennis is to this whole podcast thing.

Adrian Fontes: Secretary of State Adrian Fontes joins us to talk about the January 6 investigation and election related issues. In addition, Dennis apologizes to Colin for slandering his musical tastes.

Stephen Richer: Dennis is joined by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer to talk about his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, the former Republican nominee for governor. Dennis also talks to Richer about his political future and whether he will run for reelection or seek a different office.

Doug Ducey: In the debut episode of Politics Unplugged, Dennis Welch sits down with former Gov. Doug Ducey to talk about what he’s been up to since leaving office. They discuss his latest project, MAGA, and the exploding growth and cost of the state’s school voucher program that he championed. Ducey also tells us the rest of the story behind that infamous phone call from the Trump White House while he was certifying the 2020 election results.

