Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix wildlife center receives up to 150 injured animals a day during heat, monsoons

Liberty Wildlife sees about 10,000 animals per year but says it’s already treated around 8,000 this year, partly because of how hot it’s been.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A wildlife rescue in Phoenix is seeing a huge increase in animal drop-offs, according to staff. They say the busiest days are after extreme temperatures or high winds from the monsoon. Liberty Wildlife sees about 10,000 animals per year but says it’s already treated around 8,000 this year, partly because of how hot it’s been.

The animals the nonprofit cares for are all native and well-adapted to heat. “The problem with this year is that that heat has been so high, so many days in a row,” said Laura Hackett, a biologist for the rescue.

They use many methods during the summer months to keep animals cool. “They always have access to water. Some of them have larger pools that they like to get in and take baths. We’re also having our volunteers come in and do extra shifts where they come in at 2:30 and 4:30 and literally walk down the aisles and hose our birds off,” she said.

Still, the relentless heat is causing issues, especially with the swamp coolers. “With the fact that they’re running 12 hours a day and just constantly going, we’re seeing them wear down, break down, circuits are getting blown,” she said.

Hackett says spring and summer are the busiest times of year for the rescue, and she expects the rain and strong dust storms during the monsoon will make it even busier. “Especially with the monsoon storms start coming in, we get winds. So we start seeing them fall onto the ground where of course our pavement is hot,” Hackett said. “We can get upwards of 150 animals brought in just on that day alone.”

Hackett says the facility also works like a hospital for people, with a triage room, intensive care units and orphan care. “We’re depending on the public of Arizona to be our ambulances and find those animals if they’ve gotten into a stressful situation, whether they’ve been knocked to the ground or succumbing to the heat,” she said.

Liberty Wildlife has about 300 volunteers, and Hackett says the increase in workload would be unmanageable without them. Right now, the center limits the type of birds it takes in because of the avian flu. If you encounter an animal needing help, visit their website on Emergency Care.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive.
Man dead after golf cart crash in Sun City
The crash happened on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road.
Northbound I-17 re-opens after deadly crash near New River
An active weather weekend is expected across Arizona as the monsoon ramps up.
Heat streak to end as storm activity ramps up on First Alert Weather Day
Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona gets rain showers as storm chances continue through the night

Latest News

Liberty Wildlife sees about 10,000 animals per year but says it’s already treated around 8,000...
Arizona's heat wave hurting wildlife
Brain-eating amoebas are extremely dangerous but very avoidable if you take appropriate...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even...
Pig cooling pads and weather forecasts for cows are high-tech ways to make meat in a warming world
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day