Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

‘Our hero’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly during surgery for sudden illness

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during...
According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in Georgia died while undergoing surgery for a sudden illness earlier this month.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.

The police department said K-9 Hyro began showing signs of illness in the days before the surgery. Officials didn’t give further details about the illness.

The day after his death, K-9 Hyro was taken to his final resting place at Oakrest Pet Gardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Bethlehem.

Police said K-9 Hyro received a farewell from hundreds of police officers across several departments.

On Monday morning, Lawrenceville police held K-9 Hyro’s funeral, including a procession route.

Police said K-9 Hyro was a “very active” police dog with an “impressive career” with Lawrenceville police. He was deployed hundreds of times during his career and assisted dozens of agencies.

“K-9 Hyro will be greatly missed. Hyro, our hero,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
Strong gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible.
First Alert Weather: Temps drop as storm chances increase for metro Phoenix

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s former business partner appears for closed-door interview with GOP-led committee
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is...
The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing on Monday. (POOL/IDAHO POST REGISTER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Mom being sentenced in deaths of 2 kids, rival