Northern Arizona family searching for 16-year-old son missing for nearly a month

JOSEPH CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The parents of 16-year-old Jarrett Brooks are trying to remain optimistic as they search for him since going missing on July 4, 2023. An anonymous donor is offering $50,000 for information in helping find Jarrett safe.

Laura and Brian Brooks said Jarrett has six other siblings, three younger than him. “He is outgoing, caring, loving, the life of the party and the life of the family,” said Laura, Jarrett’s mother.

For the past 26 days, Jarrett has been missing. His parents have not heard from him since July 4. “Unimaginable. Every minute of every day, you try to find those minutes when you’re not thinking about it cause they’re far and few between,” said Brian.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said Jarrett was last seen on Boyce Road in Joseph City around 6:30 a.m. on July 4. A private investigator hired by the family, James Harter, said Jarrett was just a few miles from his home.

That morning, Laura said Jarrett asked if he was grounded after breaking a vehicle he took off-roading when he wasn’t supposed to. She told him he was grounded but didn’t think much about it. She said that was around 6:15 a.m.

Laura thought Jarrett had gone outside to walk the dog before going to a 4th of July parade, but she never saw him again. “This is so uncharacteristic of him that we do question whether or not he’s safe,” said Laura. Brian added, “You run all the thoughts through your head. Is he safe? Is he alive? Is he still in this state?”

Two weeks after Jarrett went missing, the family hired Harter. “We currently have boots on the ground in the White Mountains, and we are running leads at this time. Anytime we get a lead, we don’t leave any stone unturned. We work the lead,” he said.

Harter said his team has received tips from all across the Southwest, but many calls are made days after. He said if anyone spots Jarrett, call Harter Investigations, LLC at (480)904-2628 right away or the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 524-4050.

Harter asked that witnesses take pictures or video of Jarrett if he is spotted. He also asks Jarrett to call him if he’s able to. Harter and Jarrett’s family want to know he’s safe. “You need to be home where you’re loved. You’re not in any trouble, bud. Just come home. We love you,” said Jarrett’s parents.

