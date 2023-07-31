Your Life
NAU Football names Kevin Clune as Defensive Coordinator, Linebackers Coach

By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - NAU Football has announced that Kevin Clune will join the Lumberjacks as its new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Clune has over 30 years of coaching experience, including stints with Oregon State, Utah State, Hawai’i, Weber State and Southern Utah.

In addition, Clune has coached in 10 bowl games and has been a part of five conference championships, including a Big Sky Conference title in 2008 with Weber State. Three of those bowl games are from his time at BYU, where he helped coach the Cougars to one of the program’s most successful seasons in 2020 when the team finished 11-1 and was ranked No. 11 at the end of the season. The BYU defense landed at No. 4 in the country in scoring defense and No. 10 nationally in total defense.

Clune spent a big portion of his career with Utah State, where he helped the Aggies clinch the 2012 Western Athletic Conference title. At Utah State, he coached future NFL linebackers Bobby Wagner, Nick Vigil, Zach Vigil and Kyle Fackrell.

Clune’s Coaching Resume

2020-22 BYU ­– Linebackers Coach/Senior Defensive Analyst (2020)

2018-19 Memphis –Linebackers Coach/Senior Defensive Assistant (2018)

2016-17 Oregon State – Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

2015 Utah State - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

2014 Hawai’i - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

2009-13 Utah State – Linebackers Coach

2005-08 Weber State – Assistant Head Coach (2008)/Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

2003-04 Southern Utah - Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

2001-02 Utah - Graduate Assistant Coach

2000 Occidental College - Defensive Line Coach

1996-99 Fullerton JC - Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

1993-94 Dos Pueblos (Calif.) HS – Linebackers Coach

1991- Palma (Calif.) HS - Defensive Line/Receivers Coach

