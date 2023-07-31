Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How APS monitors monsoon storms 24/7

The APS distribution center is monitoring customers' access to power, especially in light of monsoon storms.
By Alaina Kwan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona can get some pretty nasty monsoon storms that can be damaging and wipe out power from time to time. Working to prevent and troubleshoot power outages from happening, APS conducts all its efforts inside its Distribution Operation Center.

Operating 24/7, APS distribution operation manager Wes Horne said they have an entire team devoted to monitoring different regions of the state and help problem solve any grid issues that occur during an emergency or weather event.

Some residents say they were unaware of the issues and that the town is doing a bad job of letting people know.

“We prep all year round. We’ve evolved and have had a lot of lessons learned over the years,” Horne said. “We have resources, equipment and material throughout the state where we’re ready to respond safely and efficiently to get the lights back on if a storm were to hit.”

The Distribution Operation Center (DOC) is made up of the following:

  • 12 operator centers
  • 4 communication stations
  • 2 supervisor stations
  • System outage operation specialists

All of these resources are in place to serve its 1.3 million and counting customers across the state. Helping 11 out of 15 counties and over 38,000 miles of powerlines, APS invests 1.5 billion dollars in the DOC annually to make sure it’s up to date as possible. If there’s a reported outage, the DOC’s technology can regain power from its facility. It provides a quick resolution for customers and helps buy time for crews to get out on the scene and start repairs on downed powerlines or damaged poles.

APS says it has 8,000 megawatts ready for peak usage hours as the heatwave continues around the Valley.

According to APS, last year’s historic monsoon season kept the DOC busy but has been quiet this year. However, if a storm is on the radar, the DOC and several public safety and local departments would gather in its Incident Command Center to troubleshoot anticipated damages. Set up under FEMA guidelines, APS said having this model is very helpful during Monsoons or any weather event because it keeps everything organized and connected with public safety and its operations.

In case there is a damaging monsoon or weather event on the horizon, APS is emphasizing customers do the following to help with its response:

  • Strap down any backyard items to avoid them flying away and hitting powerlines
  • Update your contact info with APS to make sure you get their notifications on warnings and outages
  • Learn how to manually open a garage door in the case of an outage
  • Call 602-371-3680 or CLICK HERE to report an outage

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
APS is a power company servicing the Phoenix area which monitors power outages and damage to...
How utility companies monitor monsoon storms at APS distribution operation center
Idaho Superior Court Judge Boyce sentenced Lori Vallow Daybell to life in prison for murdering...
RAW: Idaho Judge sentences Lori Vallow to life in prison
Lori Vallow provides a statement to an Idaho court judge prior to her sentencing.
RAW: Lori Vallow statement to the court