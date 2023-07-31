How APS monitors monsoon storms 24/7

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona can get some pretty nasty monsoon storms that can be damaging and wipe out power from time to time. Working to prevent and troubleshoot power outages from happening, APS conducts all its efforts inside its Distribution Operation Center.

Operating 24/7, APS distribution operation manager Wes Horne said they have an entire team devoted to monitoring different regions of the state and help problem solve any grid issues that occur during an emergency or weather event.

“We prep all year round. We’ve evolved and have had a lot of lessons learned over the years,” Horne said. “We have resources, equipment and material throughout the state where we’re ready to respond safely and efficiently to get the lights back on if a storm were to hit.”

The Distribution Operation Center (DOC) is made up of the following:

12 operator centers

4 communication stations

2 supervisor stations

System outage operation specialists

All of these resources are in place to serve its 1.3 million and counting customers across the state. Helping 11 out of 15 counties and over 38,000 miles of powerlines, APS invests 1.5 billion dollars in the DOC annually to make sure it’s up to date as possible. If there’s a reported outage, the DOC’s technology can regain power from its facility. It provides a quick resolution for customers and helps buy time for crews to get out on the scene and start repairs on downed powerlines or damaged poles.

APS says it has 8,000 megawatts ready for peak usage hours as the heatwave continues around the Valley.

According to APS, last year’s historic monsoon season kept the DOC busy but has been quiet this year. However, if a storm is on the radar, the DOC and several public safety and local departments would gather in its Incident Command Center to troubleshoot anticipated damages. Set up under FEMA guidelines, APS said having this model is very helpful during Monsoons or any weather event because it keeps everything organized and connected with public safety and its operations.

In case there is a damaging monsoon or weather event on the horizon, APS is emphasizing customers do the following to help with its response:

Strap down any backyard items to avoid them flying away and hitting powerlines

Update your contact info with APS to make sure you get their notifications on warnings and outages

Learn how to manually open a garage door in the case of an outage

Call 602-371-3680 or CLICK HERE to report an outage

