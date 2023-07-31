First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms and cooler weather ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another day of 110+ degrees in Phoenix, now making it the 31st day in a row we have had temperatures at 110 degrees or higher. However, there is some relief in sight. We could drop below 110 Monday through Wednesday!

An area of low pressure will approach from Mexico, bringing temperatures down a couple of degrees and increasing moisture across the state. Shower and thunderstorm activity is possible throughout Sunday evening and into Monday. Strong winds, heavy rain and blowing dust are the main concerns with these storms. For Monday, better chances for storms to surround the Valley, but some could come off the mountains down to the lower deserts.

Regarding the cooler weather, we have a high of 107 Monday. This is short-lived; however, we are back above 110 by Thursday and even warmer heading into next weekend.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

