First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms and cooler weather ahead for metro Phoenix

Shower and thunderstorm activity is possible throughout Sunday evening and into Monday.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another day of 110+ degrees in Phoenix, now making it the 31st day in a row we have had temperatures at 110 degrees or higher. However, there is some relief in sight. We could drop below 110 Monday through Wednesday!

An area of low pressure will approach from Mexico, bringing temperatures down a couple of degrees and increasing moisture across the state. Shower and thunderstorm activity is possible throughout Sunday evening and into Monday. Strong winds, heavy rain and blowing dust are the main concerns with these storms. For Monday, better chances for storms to surround the Valley, but some could come off the mountains down to the lower deserts.

Regarding the cooler weather, we have a high of 107 Monday. This is short-lived; however, we are back above 110 by Thursday and even warmer heading into next weekend.

