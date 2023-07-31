First Alert Weather Day: Storm chances elevated today across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --After 31 days straight of high temperatures of 110 degrees of higher, Phoenix is expected to break that streak today. Look for a high of 108 degrees this afternoon.

It’s a First Alert weather day for high storm chances. A weather disturbance pushing through Arizona brought storms to the Valley last night, and there’s about a 60 percent chance of more storms this afternoon and evening. Strong, damaging winds are the biggest threat, although lightning and locally heavy rainfall are also possible.

Storm chances continue Tuesday with a forecast high of 107 degrees. Another weather pattern change is expected for the second half of the week ahead.

Dry air moving in from the southwest will limit storm chances from Wednesday through the weekend, and temperatures start to climb again. We should be back near 114 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this point, weather models point to the dry and hot pattern continuing into next week.

