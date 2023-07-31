Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day: Storm chances elevated today across Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 7/31/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --After 31 days straight of high temperatures of 110 degrees of higher, Phoenix is expected to break that streak today. Look for a high of 108 degrees this afternoon.

It’s a First Alert weather day for high storm chances. A weather disturbance pushing through Arizona brought storms to the Valley last night, and there’s about a 60 percent chance of more storms this afternoon and evening. Strong, damaging winds are the biggest threat, although lightning and locally heavy rainfall are also possible.

Storm chances continue Tuesday with a forecast high of 107 degrees. Another weather pattern change is expected for the second half of the week ahead.

Dry air moving in from the southwest will limit storm chances from Wednesday through the weekend, and temperatures start to climb again. We should be back near 114 degrees for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this point, weather models point to the dry and hot pattern continuing into next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
Strong gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible.
First Alert Weather: Temps drop as storm chances increase for metro Phoenix

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 7/31/23
Strong rain chances coming to Arizona
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Sunday, 7/30/2023.
More storms on the way for metro Phoenix
Strong winds, heavy rain and blowing dust are the main concerns with these storms.
Storms on the way to metro Phoenix
Shower and thunderstorm activity is possible throughout Sunday evening and into Monday.
First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms and cooler weather ahead for metro Phoenix