Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer

A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa Villafane arrived.
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa Villafane (left) arrived.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of fans from around the Valley lined up in downtown Phoenix on Sunday to claim the clothes of a social media star.

Influencer, Luisa Villafane, posted a video on TikTok saying she is going houseless and will not have a home for the next 6-8 months due to travel. Villafane said she would have a pop-up shop to sell all of her and her husband’s clothes and gave a tour of the shop showing clothes and accessories for all occasions.

The address for the pop-up shop was supposed to drop at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, but a line had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when Villafane arrived. However, fans had to wait hours to shop as sales didn’t start until 9 a.m.

“Yeah, so I just decided to do a massive closet sale for my followers. I’m going houseless, so I’m just traveling around the world and not going to have a home, so I decided to sell everything I had, and they showed up and showed out!” said Villafane.

Villafane is an influencer and model with over 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than 441,000 followers on TikTok.

