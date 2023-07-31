Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Expert: Phoenix seeing spike in valley fever cases

If you have symptoms similar to pneumonia, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, get tested...
If you have symptoms similar to pneumonia, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, get tested for valley fever.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is the perfect environment for valley fever spores to thrive. Right now, researchers say cases in Phoenix are spiking.

Dr. John Galgiani is the director of the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence. He said they are analyzing data from Banner Health Urgent Cares across the state and found that 20% of patients with pneumonia also have valley fever. “I think it is very important we know it is very common in the community right now,” said Dr. Galgiani.

Valley fever is an infection caused by a fungus that lives in the dirt. When it is wet, the spores bloom. When things dry out, the spores go into the air, and people can inhale them and become infected.

“These spores are very small, they get into the air and can stay in the air for long periods of time and travel many miles,” said Dr. Galgiani.

Galgiani said if you have symptoms similar to pneumonia, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, get tested for valley fever. “One out of every 100 people every year develop an illness due to valley fever, and many go unrecognized because doctors don’t order tests,” said Galgiani.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival

Latest News

Brain-eating amoebas are extremely dangerous but very avoidable if you take appropriate...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Griffin Montejo, 15, is in need of a new heart and liver.
Peoria teen awaits life-saving and history-making organ transplants
A new YRMC emergency room opened in the desert suburb east of Yuma, which should provide...
YRMC opens an emergency room in Fortuna Foothills near Yuma
The new emergency will provide Fortuna Foothills residents with a closeby emergency room...
New Yuma hospital opens in underserviced area