Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Erratic winds challenge firefighters battling two major California blazes

In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service Mojave National Preserve, the York fire burns in an area of the Mojave National Preserve on Saturday, July 29, 2023. A massive wildfire burning out of control in California's Mojave National Preserve is spreading rapidly amid erratic winds. Meanwhile, firefighters reported some progress Sunday against another major blaze to the southwest that prompted evacuations.(Park Ranger R. Almendinger/ InciWeb /National Park Service Mojave National Preserve via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve was spreading rapidly amid erratic winds, while firefighters reported progress against another major blaze to the southwest that prompted evacuations.

The York Fire that erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.

Wind-driven flames 20 feet (6 meters) high in some spots charred more than 110 square miles (284 square kilometers) of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland, according to an incident update. There was zero containment.

“The dry fuel acts as a ready ignition source, and when paired with those weather conditions it resulted in long-distance fire run and high flames, leading to extreme fire behavior,” the update said. No structures were threatened.

To the southwest, the Bonny Fire was holding steady at about 3.4 square miles (8.8 square kilometers) in rugged hills of Riverside County. More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday near the community of Aguanga that is home to horse ranches and wineries.

The Bonny fire in Riverside County, California reached 1,938 acres Friday afternoon after starting just the day before. (RMG NEWS)

Gusty winds and the chance of thunderstorms into Monday will heighten the risk of renewed growth, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was 5% contained.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive.
Man dead after golf cart crash in Sun City
The crash happened on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road.
Northbound I-17 re-opens after deadly crash near New River
An active weather weekend is expected across Arizona as the monsoon ramps up.
Heat streak to end as storm activity ramps up on First Alert Weather Day
Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona gets rain showers as storm chances continue through the night

Latest News

What is expected to be the hottest month in record history is soon coming to an end.
Heat alerts for 70 million, record temps in South
Sixteen-year-old Jarrett Brooks has been missing since the morning of July 4.
Northern Arizona family searching for 16-year-old son missing for nearly a month
The Bonny fire in Riverside County, California reached 1,938 acres Friday afternoon after...
Bonny fire burns through parts of Riverside County, California
Liberty Wildlife sees about 10,000 animals per year but says it’s already treated around 8,000...
Phoenix wildlife center receives up to 150 injured animals a day during heat, monsoons