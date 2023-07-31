Your Life
D-backs trade Rojas, others to Mariners for closer Sewald

Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian...
Seattle Mariners pitcher Paul Sewald celebrates striking out Arizona Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker for the final out of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mariners won 5-2.((AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb / Associated Press))
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally made a move to bolster their depleted and struggling bullpen, trading for Mariners’ closer Paul Sewald. In return, the Diamondbacks will be sending infielder Josh Rojas, infield prospect Ryan Bliss, and outfielder Dominic Canzone to Seattle. News of the deal was first reported by The Atlantic.

Fans were calling for GM Mike Hazen to get the team active in trade talks with the trade deadline 24 hours away, and Hazen answered back, acquiring a reliever who’s under club control until the end of 2024. Sewald, 33, has completed 21 of 24 save opportunities this season and has sported a 2.93 ERA across 43 innings.

The D-backs opted for a closer by committee at the beginning of the season, and it hasn’t worked out too well. Relievers Andrew Chafin, Miguel Castro and Scott McGough have struggled in the role, failing to hold the job. Reliever Kevin Ginkel has seen time in the ninth and has done exceptionally well.

Sewald is making $4.1 million in his second year of arbitration and has one more year left before hitting free agency in 2025. Sewald spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets, owning a 5.50 ERA before finding his stride with Seattle, becoming the primary closer for the team in 2021. Sewald recorded 52 saves across three seasons with the Mariners.

Josh Rojas heads to Seattle batting .228 across 189 plate appearances. The 29-year-old was sent down to Triple-A Reno earlier this season amid his struggles and the success of infielders Emmanuel Rivera and Evan Longoria. The Millenium High School alum will look to find consistent playing time in Seattle.

Dominic Canzone, called up just recently, was one of the many left-handed outfielders the Diamondbacks have in their organization. The 25-year-old hit one home run across 38 plate appearances. Ironically, Canzone hit the game-winning RBI single to propel the D-backs to a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Saturday. In 257 at-bats in Triple-A Reno this year, he hit .354/.431/.634.

Infield prospect Ryan Bliss struggled mightily in the minors up until this season. Bliss is batting .358 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in Double-A this season. Scouts see Bliss as a utility type with the potential to be an everyday second baseman.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday at 3 p.m. MST.

