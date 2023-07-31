D-backs open 4-game series against Giants amid struggles, injury updates, and trade deadline speculation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks (56-50) look entirely lost out there on the diamond, dropping 11 of their last 15 games and falling out of a playoff spot. The team’s 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday was the second time the Diamondbacks have been shut out this season, with both shutouts coming in July.

“We should never be shut out. We should never have an offensive day like that,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said.

The team has posted a 7-16 record in July and a 23-27 record since June 1, falling to third place in the NL West, four games behind the division-leading Dodgers and two games behind the Giants.

A huge factor in the team’s slump is the disappearance of All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s and Christian Walker’s bats. Over their last 30 games, Gurriel Jr. has batted .157 with two home runs and seven RBIs, slashing .182/.223/.349 since May 23, while Walker has batted .212 with six home runs and 14 RBIs. Gurriel’s sudden dropoff is eye-opening, and the D-backs will have to figure out what to do with him once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The egregious pitching has also played a part in the D-backs’ forgettable July. The team has numerous pitchers getting injured and many unreliable minor-league arms, calling for GM Mike Hazen to take immediate action with the trade deadline on Tuesday.

Pitching Woes--#Dbacks pitching staff, last 15 games, MLB rank:



ERA: 6.67 (last)

H: 123 (26th)

R: 84 (last)

ER: 83 (last)

HR: 24 (t-last)

K: 95 (29th)

WHIP: 1.48 (28th)

AVG: .282 (t-28th) — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) July 31, 2023

The Diamondbacks are gearing up for a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. This marks the start of a crucial stretch where the Diamondbacks will face division rivals in 16 out of their next 19 games. Their performance during this time will be pivotal in determining whether they continue their push for the postseason.

Ryne Nelson will face off against Alex Cobb in game one of the series on Monday, hoping to turn the team’s momentum around.

Injury Updates

D-backs starter Tommy Henry was placed on the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation retroactive July 29. In his place, the D-backs recalled Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno. Cecconi, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, has pitched to a 4-8 record with a 6.38 ERA in Reno this season. There is no timetable for Henry’s return, but the good news is that the elbow won’t require surgery.

Third baseman Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day IL with a back issue. Manager Torey Lovullo stated that he does not expect Longoria to be on the IL longer than ten days. Josh Rojas was called up to replace Longoria in the meantime.

Trade Deadline

Previously referring to themselves as “aggressive buyers,” the D-backs have yet to make any moves. As the trade deadline approaches (August 1 at 6 p.m. ET), many pitchers the D-backs have been linked to have been dealt to other teams.

There have been rumors circulating about the possibility of acquiring David Bednar, the closer for the Pirates. However, with three years left under club control, the Pirates’ asking price may be high for the 28-year-old pitcher. Of the remaining pitchers likely available, Tigers’ Eduardo Rodriguez and Alex Lange, Pirates’ Mitch Keller and Rich Hill, and (as a long shot) Justin Verlander of the Mets remain available.

With the team’s recent freefall, might the decision not to make trades at the trade deadline negatively affect the team’s morale from now on? Are teams noticing that the Diamondbacks are seemingly desperate for pitching, therefore jacking up the price for certain players? All questions will hopefully be answered by the end of the day Tuesday.

