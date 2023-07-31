Your Life
Celebrate National Mutt Day by adopting a furry friend from an Arizona shelter

Lost Our Homes Pet Rescue is offering pet adoption deals to honor National Mutt Day!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s National Mutt Day and what better way to celebrate than by adopting a new furry family member! Arizona’s Family Alaina Kwan headed to Lost Our Homes pet rescue in Tempe to talk about what today means, why it’s essential, and the fun new initiative created by the shelter to get their residents adopted!

The effort is a fun opportunity to pair your star sign with the ideal breed for you! “We’re looking at people’s characteristics of their zodiac signs and matching them with the dog breed characteristics,” said Avivah Fluhr, the volunteer coordinator at the shelter. A shepherd mix is a go-getter personality, for example, so it would best be paired with a fiery, driven Aries!

To have some fun on National Mutt Day, Lost Our Homes is pairing ideal dog breeds with...
To have some fun on National Mutt Day, Lost Our Homes is pairing ideal dog breeds with individuals' star signs, according to astrology.(Lost Our Homes Pet Rescue)

The shelter is at capacity, so Lost Our Homes wants to ensure every animal in the facility has an ideal home. Any dog over 6 months is $20 off, and any senior dogs are $50 off. All dog adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, bordetella, DA2PPV, and a rabies vaccine. Puppies through 6 months start at $450, 7-11 months at $425, 1-5 years at $375, 6 to 7 years at $250, and 8 or more years at $150.

