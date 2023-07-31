Arizona teens singing to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of teenagers are raising money over the summer for Habitat for Humanity by creating custom musical greetings!

Michael Reust is a member of an award-winning acapella group at Chapparal High School alongside two friends. “We do customized musical greetings,” he said. “They just have to tell us what we want, and we will create a custom acapella arrangement for them, and we’ll send them a video.”

Reust said that he decided to raise money for Habitat for Humanity due to the housing crisis. Each message is customized, so if you put in an order for a greeting, you must give the person’s name, type of greeting, and special requests for music or songs. “We’re pretty versatile,” he said.

So far, the three have raised around $6,000 for Habitat, and you can help! Visit Reust’s website here to donate! The first 10 who donate will get a special customized message for someone of their choice for free! Watch the video above to hear the group perform.

