Arizona teens singing to raise money for Habitat for Humanity

These three teens are doing something really good and really creative to raise money for Habitat for Humanity.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of teenagers are raising money over the summer for Habitat for Humanity by creating custom musical greetings!

Michael Reust is a member of an award-winning acapella group at Chapparal High School alongside two friends. “We do customized musical greetings,” he said. “They just have to tell us what we want, and we will create a custom acapella arrangement for them, and we’ll send them a video.”

Reust said that he decided to raise money for Habitat for Humanity due to the housing crisis. Each message is customized, so if you put in an order for a greeting, you must give the person’s name, type of greeting, and special requests for music or songs. “We’re pretty versatile,” he said.

So far, the three have raised around $6,000 for Habitat, and you can help! Visit Reust’s website here to donate! The first 10 who donate will get a special customized message for someone of their choice for free! Watch the video above to hear the group perform.

If you know of someone or an organization doing something good in our community, nominate them for our segment here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

