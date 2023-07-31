Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona man arrested for murder after allegedly hit ex-girlfriend with go-kart

John Stettler, 40, is accused of intentionally crashing a go-kart into an ATV driven by...
John Stettler, 40, is accused of intentionally crashing a go-kart into an ATV driven by 32-year-old Sally Minard. She later died.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADVIEW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A northern Arizona man is accused of murdering a woman in a crash involving a go-kart-style vehicle and an ATV late last week.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Driftwood and Boathouse drives in Meadview for reports of a collision. Meadview resident 32-year-old Sally Minard, the alleged ATV driver, was found with severe injuries and flown to a Las Vegas hospital. She died a short time later. The alleged go-kart driver, 40-year-old John Stettler of Meadview, was not seriously hurt.

The Sheriff’s office says detectives and members of the Accident Reconstruction Team responded and later determined the collision was intentional. They also learned that Stettler and Minard had been in a prior relationship.

Deputies arrested Stettler and booked him into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, where he faces a second-degree murder charge.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival

Latest News

Details are limited, but initial reports state multiple patients have been taken to nearby...
Several people taken to hospital as crews battle fire at Chandler business
Thunderstorm generic image
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight with dust, wind, rain
ADOT officials are encouraging everyone to avoid distractions, wear their seatbelts, and be...
Traffic fatalities across Arizona rise again in 2022
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Man hit by car after being pushed into traffic, witnesses tell Phoenix police