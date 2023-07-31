Arizona man arrested for murder after allegedly hit ex-girlfriend with go-kart

MEADVIEW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A northern Arizona man is accused of murdering a woman in a crash involving a go-kart-style vehicle and an ATV late last week.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Driftwood and Boathouse drives in Meadview for reports of a collision. Meadview resident 32-year-old Sally Minard, the alleged ATV driver, was found with severe injuries and flown to a Las Vegas hospital. She died a short time later. The alleged go-kart driver, 40-year-old John Stettler of Meadview, was not seriously hurt.

The Sheriff’s office says detectives and members of the Accident Reconstruction Team responded and later determined the collision was intentional. They also learned that Stettler and Minard had been in a prior relationship.

Deputies arrested Stettler and booked him into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, where he faces a second-degree murder charge.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.