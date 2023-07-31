Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says

The siblings' dog also died in the crash. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Three siblings were among four people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Georgia, according to officials.

The three siblings were identified by a family member in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were all killed just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after their vehicle clipped another car, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

The fourth person killed in the crash was in the same vehicle as the three other victims but has not yet been identified by officials. According to WANF, the unidentified victim was female.

Donations can be made to the Pamphile family’s GoFundMe account to help support memorial costs for the siblings.

Officials said the person in the clipped car was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No further information has been released on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
Parts of Arizona get rain showers as storm chances continue through the night
A line of fans had already formed on Culver Street by 6:30 a.m. when influencer, Luisa...
Fans line up in downtown Phoenix to raid the closet of social media influencer
Phoenix is getting some storms by Sunday evening into Monday.
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison for deaths of 2 children, her romantic rival
The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
The legislature approved extending Prop. 400, which will put it on the ballot for voters in 2024.
Arizona legislature approves Prop. 400 extension
In the five days since the storm, Angelica Garcia has been slowly digging her way through the...
As more storms roll into the Valley, Mesa residents still reeling from monsoon damage
JD Gamino is being remembered as a kid full of love.
Glendale family remembers teen killed in hit-and-run crash, urges driver to come forward
Valenzuela leaves behind his 3-week-old child, and his family set up a GoFundMe for his funeral.
18-year-old found dead in area YCSO says has too many homicides