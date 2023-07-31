Your Life
22-month-old girl dies after being trapped under dresser

FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
FILE - A 22-month-old girl from died after a dresser fell on her, the coroner said.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a 22-month-old girl from Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, died Sunday after a dresser overturned on her.

The victim was identified by the coroner’s office as Jalaya Bryant.

Anderson County officials said Bryant was at her grandparents’ house in Williamston, South Carolina, when she was discovered by a family member underneath the furniture that fell.

According to Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown, it appeared the child was trying to climb the dresser when it fell over and trapped her.

Bryant was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after noon.

The coroner’s office said Bryant died from asphyxiation and there appears to be no signs of foul play.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

