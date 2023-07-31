2 arrested in fentanyl drug bust in Chandler; thousands of pills seized

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman were arrested last week during a narcotics investigation by the Chandler Police Department.

On July 26, just after 12:30 p.m., Juan Guzman was seen leaving his apartment in a vehicle when he was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers searched the car and found around 1,000 fentanyl pills, police papers say. Guzman told the officers he had 30,000 more pills and four guns in his apartment.

Later, officers watched Guzman’s girlfriend enter the apartment and put a gun and a brown bag into the trunk of a car, police papers say. When officers questioned her, she said Guzman told her he was stopped by police and to get the bag and leave the apartment, court papers say. Investigators found approximately 49,000 fentanyl pills inside the brown bag.

Police papers say a search warrant found around 4,000 more fentanyl pills, 4 handguns, 3 shotguns, and 2 rifles, $31,000 in cash, and 3 scales inside Guzman’s apartment. Guzman was booked on various charges, including narcotic drug transportation with intent to sell, prohibited weapons possession, using a weapon during a drug offense, and money laundering. Detectives learned that he was arrested previously for an armed robbery in Maricopa County.

