2 arrested in fentanyl drug bust in Chandler; hundreds of pills seized

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman were arrested last week during a narcotics investigation by Chandler Police Department.

Officers arrested Juan Guzman on Wednesday after he was found with 1,000 fentanyl pills that detectives say he was trafficking. A search warrant was obtained for his Mesa apartment, where 51,000 more fentanyl pills, more than $30,000 in cash, and 10 firearms. Police say another suspect, Norelia Macedo, was also arrested on similar charges.

The two have been booked on various charges, including narcotics, illegal firearms possession, and money laundering.

