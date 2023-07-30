Your Life
Storms on their way to Phoenix on First Alert Weather Day

Storms are here to stay in Phoenix into Monday afternoon.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have rain!

Storms are making their way through the Phoenix Metro early Sunday morning. Some of these storms will be packing lightning, so use caution if you are heading outside. Plan another very hot day with temperatures around 113 degrees in Phoenix.

The good news is our heatwave is slowly starting to come to a close. Rain chances will continue today and into tonight, with Monday seeing better chances at 70%. We will see mountain storms Sunday in Arizona as well. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind, and blowing dust.

It looks like we will see high temperatures climb again as we get going into next week, with the return of 110+ degree heat by Thursday. We will also dry out by the time we get to the middle of next week.

