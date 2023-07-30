Your Life
Spoon Fire burns 4,531 acres near Cedar Creek with no containment

The BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management- Fort Apache Agency says lightning caused the...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews continue to battle a growing wildfire that ignited in northeastern Arizona last week.

The Spoon Fire started on July 24 near State Route 60 between Globe and Showlow, about 11 miles southwest of Cedar Creek. The BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management- Fort Apache Agency says lightning caused the fire, which has spread to approximately 4,531 acres.

Officials say the fire moved toward the Salt River on Friday, and ground and air crews have worked to keep the fire from moving west toward Highway 60, including building a fireline to protect the road. Officials say the highway will be impacted by smoke as the Spoon Fire progresses, and larger columns of smoke are more likely to be seen in the afternoon and evening.

The BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management will hold a community meeting tonight to address the Cottonwood Ridge, Snake Ridge and Spoon fires at the Show Low Public Library Council Chamber at 181 N 9th Street. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will also be live-streamed and recorded on the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management- Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page.

