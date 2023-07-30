Police search for 4 suspects accused of attacking and robbing 14-year-old in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for four teens accused of attacking and robbing a 14-year-old in Phoenix in May. The attack happened on Saturday, May 29, around 6:30 p.m., as a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike near 45th Avenue and Oraibi Drive, south of Beardsley Road.

Silent Witness video shows the boy riding his bike and walking with another person when two older teens on bikes ride up to him and demand his sandals and bike. The boy refuses, and one of the teens pushes him off his bike and then violently assaults him, picking the boy up and slamming him onto the ground.

The video also captured two more teens passing by on a bike during the assault. The suspect then takes the boy’s sandals before leaving with the other three suspects on a mini dirt bike.

Police say they are searching for two Black 16-year-old boys and two white 16-year-old boys. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers.

