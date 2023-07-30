Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police investigating infant’s death in north Phoenix

Despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
Despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an infant’s death in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a baby that wasn’t breathing around 9:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 10th Avenue and Mountain View Road. Officers arrived and found the infant; however, despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but no further details are available at the time.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best U.S. Cocktail Bar went to Century Grand.
This Phoenix bar was just named the best cocktail bar in the US
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive.
Man dead after golf cart crash in Sun City
The crash happened on Interstate 17 roughly a mile north of New River Road.
Northbound I-17 re-opens after deadly crash near New River
An active weather weekend is expected across Arizona as the monsoon ramps up.
Heat streak to end as storm activity ramps up on First Alert Weather Day
MCSO released this photo of the boat involved in the tragic death of a 6-year-old girl at Lake...
6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

Latest News

Brain-eating amoebas are extremely dangerous but very avoidable if you take appropriate...
Doctors concerned brain-eating amoeba infection could increase due to warmer water temperatures
Officials say lightning sparked the Racetrack Fire on Sunday around 1 p.m.
Fire officials: Racetrack Fire expected to be 100% contained by Sunday night
The Grapevine Fire started on July 21 near Prescott Valley and is continuing to burn.
Crews fighting Grapevine Fire near Prescott Valley; over 1K acres burned
Excessive heat exposure could lead to decreased quality product, less milk production or even...
Pig cooling pads and weather forecasts for cows are high-tech ways to make meat in a warming world