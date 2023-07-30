Police investigating infant’s death in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an infant’s death in north Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a baby that wasn’t breathing around 9:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 10th Avenue and Mountain View Road. Officers arrived and found the infant; however, despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but no further details are available at the time.

