More storms on their way to Phoenix area after morning showers

Submitted through Burst by Les in Prescott Valley on July 29, 2023.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Valley residents woke up to rain early Sunday morning, and more storms are expected to hit the state. Many viewers shared photos and videos of rain in the West Valley, including Glendale, Peoria, Sun City and Surprise.

Last Thursday, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, and San Tan Valley also received a lot of damage as a monsoon storm passed through the region. The storm knocked out power for over 43,000 APS and SRP customers in Phoenix, Glendale, East Valley and Gold Canyon. Some neighborhoods and homes near Mesa Drive and McKellips saw roofs torn off and uprooted trees. Fortunately, no one was injured in the powerful storm.

In addition, storms have been spreading across southern Arizona, particularly over Tucson as hail fell, powerlines were downed, and trees were split on Saturday night.

Arizona's Family saw at least 3 roofs destroyed at this East Valley apartment building.

According to Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather Team, the Phoenix metro area is likely to finally get a taste of some much-needed rain starting Sunday night and moving into Monday. Because of the impending rain, much of the Valley can expect slightly cooler temperatures. Keep an eye on the storm radar for the next 12 hours across the region below:

To keep an eye on power outages in your area should your neighborhood experience downed power lines, check here for SRP’s outage map and here for the APS outage map.

Download our First Alert Weather App at the link below to get updates on the weather in your region and share photos of the weather your community is experiencing through Burst! Your photos and video may just end up on air! This story will continue to be updated throughout the day as the monsoon storm approaches.

Share your photos or videos below.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

