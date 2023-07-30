Your Life
Man in critical condition after shooting near Phoenix dog park

No information about any suspects involved in the shooting has been released yet.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a shooting broke out near a Phoenix dog park on Saturday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers arrived near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue and found a man shot. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday morning, police said the man was still in the hospital but now in critical condition. The area is shut down as detectives investigate. No information about possible suspects has been released.

