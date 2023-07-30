Your Life
Lowrider car show rolls into Scottsdale

Car owners brought out their lowriders, showing off all their hard work, including custom paint jobs.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Car owners and enthusiasts rolled into Scottsdale to check out the Lowrider Car Show on Saturday. The event was held at Westworld and was all about cars, celebrating their artistry and culture. Car owners brought out their lowriders, showing off all their hard work, including custom paint jobs.

Some say shows like these are a time for them to share their passion with their family. “It’s actually a tribute to my wife. She went through brain tumor cancer, so if you look at it, there’s little ribbons here and there, and that’s she’s actually here right now. And she picked out the colors and stuff, so that’s what it’s all about,” said Michael Contreras, an El Camino owner.

The main event at the show was a bouncing competition where cars got some serious air as contestants competed to see how their hydraulics stacked against other drivers.

A bouncing competition was held where contestants could see how their hydraulics stacked against other drivers.(Arizona's Family)

