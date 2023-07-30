Your Life
Kaibab and Coconino National Forests seek public comment on proposed wildlife crossings

Assuming the public continues to be on board with these crossings, the next big step is getting federal funding for them.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:03 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Elk, deer, and pronghorns are just some of the animals roaming around the high country that make it such a special place to travel. But when those animals get close to highways, they can put both themselves and drivers at risk.

Three proposed wildlife highway crossings in the Flagstaff area hope to provide a safer alternative for these animals. “We’ve seen reductions in collisions with elk by as high as 98%,” Arizona Game and Fish research biologist Jeff Gagnon said.

That’s why even though it would take several years and several millions of dollars to build three more wildlife crossings in the high country, Gagnon believes in the long run, it’s worth it. “We know that we can reduce those collisions and that they’ll pay for themselves over time by having people not hitting animals on the road,” he said.

Gagnon says there are around 200 elk and deer collisions per year in the Flagstaff area. The three proposed crossings would be located on I-17 south of Kachina Village, I-17 north of the Willard Springs exit, and I-40 west of Parks.

After just one day of presenting this proposal to Arizonans, the Coconino National Forest’s Mike Dechter says he already received over 100 comments. Pretty much all of those comments were in favor of building these crossings. “Our goal here is to streamline this project,” Dechter said. “It’s hugely supported, people see the need for it, and they see the huge benefit both to public safety and to wildlife.”

Dechter says some animals, such as pronghorn, have been blocked off from where they want to go for decades because of the I-17 or I-40. “We want to make sure we’re connecting those populations and making sure they have full access to the habitat up there so they’re not separated from water sources by the interstate,” Dechter said. “And they can get to all parts of that habitat that they depend on.”

Assuming the public continues to be on board with these crossings, the next big step is getting federal funding for them. But while that’s been an issue in the past, Dechter and Gagnon believe the timing is right to start the building process.

“I think we’re at a pretty good place for that,” Dechter said. “Congress recently passed some infrastructure bills.” “There are opportunities that weren’t there before,” Gagnon added. “And we’re hoping to continue the planning of these overpasses.”

Those interested in sharing any thoughts on these proposed crossings have until Aug. 29 to do so through these four options:

  • E-mail: send to comments-southwestern-coconino@usda.gov (include “NAZ Crossings” in the subject line);
  • Regular mail: send to the Coconino Forest Service, Attention: Mike Dechter, 1824 South Thompson St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001;
  • Fax: send to (928) 527-3620; Attention: Mike Dechter, NAZ Crossings;
  • In person at the Coconino’s Supervisor’s Office, 1824 South Thompson St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays.

