Fire officials: Racetrack Fire expected to be 100% contained by Sunday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire officials believe that by the end of Sunday, the Racetrack Fire will finally be 100% contained.

The fire has burned around 400 acres, sparked by lightning on July 23 south of Crater Mountain near Cherry, Arizona. There is no threat that the fire will spread, officials believe. The blaze is anticipated to die out fully due to a strong likelihood of monsoon storms.

Last week, mandatory evacuations were lifted for the Cherry community, and residents were allowed to return to their homes. U.S. Forest Service officials said using aircraft and firefighters to fight the blaze helped slow it down.

The Bureau of Land Management says about 90% of wildfires are caused by humans, and they're talking to people about how they can prevent future fires.

The Prescott National Forest continues to sit at a Stage 1 fire restriction, prohibiting all fires and the firing of any weapons. Roads are still closed in the forest region, from Forest Road 104 to Forest Road 143, down a quarter of a mile on either side of Forest Road 413 until Forest Road 132 and County Road 75 meet.

For all continuous updates on the fire, call 928-925-1111 or check the Prescott National Forest website here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.