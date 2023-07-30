Your Life
Crews fighting Grapevine Fire near Prescott Valley; over 1K acres burned

The Grapevine Fire started on July 21 near Prescott Valley and is continuing to burn.
The Grapevine Fire started on July 21 near Prescott Valley and is continuing to burn.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grapevine Fire burning around 10 miles east of Prescott Valley is burning at 1,049 acres and is around 0% contained.

Crews are still fighting the wildfire which started earlier this month after a lightning strike and is not contained. So far, more control lines have been built in the area to protect homes from the blaze, including Mingus Mountain Academy. The entire Prescott National Forest is under Stage 1 fire restrictions which prevents all building and maintaining of fire, campfires or stove fires and firing weapons. Over 300 emergency personnel are fighting the flames.

Below is a story featured on July 25 about the firefighting efforts going on in Prescott Valley.

A "GO" alert was issued for White Horse Ranch residents on Tuesday due to the Grapevine Fire, which has been burning since late last week.

All residents of Dewey, Cherry, and Mingus Springs 4-H camp were told Sunday morning, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, that the Grapevine and Racetrack fires are no longer a threat to their area. LASER, Large Animal Shelter & Emergency Readiness, has been working with firefighters since July 23 alongside almost 40 volunteers to care for the 13 horses, seven goats, three pigs, and 69 fowls at the shelter after Whitehorse was evacuated.

Some Prescott National Forest Roads are still closed as the fire continues. For current fire information, contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or follow them here.

