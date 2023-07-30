Animals at Rio Verde Foothills sanctuary struggling with heat

RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The animals at the Hangry Donkey Sanctuary in Rio Verde Foothills have survived neglect and abuse, but the founder, Rosemary Carroll, is worried for their safety during the historic heatwave. “It’s been a struggle, especially this summer. It’s brutal,” she said.

She said the 24 donkeys and horses at the sanctuary struggle to stay cool, even under the shade, with fans turned on. Carroll said the animals won’t drink warm water, so she uses frozen gallons of water as ice cubes in their troughs. “We survive day to day here. I wake up in the morning thinking, ‘Okay, how are we going to get through today with no rain?’” she said.

Like the rest of the community, the non-profit has depended on hauled water for years. In January, the City of Scottsdale cut them off from its water supply due to its drought management plan, something Rio Verde Foothills residents had been warned about for years.

Under a bill signed by Governor Katie Hobbs in June, a third-party company will temporarily distribute water to Rio Verde Foothills until EPCOR takes over. But when would that begin? “Best case scenario? Probably a couple more weeks or end of Fall,” said Carroll.

Carroll fears she won’t have enough to cover the costs of hauling in water for the rest of the summer. She said the animals drink a lot of water and sometimes need to be hosed down to stay cool. “We use about 500 gallons a day. Last year, at this time, it was about $500 (a month), which is high. But now, it’s three times as much. This month, it’s going to be over $1,500,” she said.

The sanctuary does have a well, which Carroll said has been a Godsend. However, it’s drying up. It also requires a filter to purify the water and is no longer doing a good job. Carroll showed Arizona’s Family how dirty the water supply from the well currently is. “Usually donkeys don’t have that much problem with the heat if they’re healthy and young, but these guys, they do,” she said.

She explained the animals were rescued after being neglected and abused for years. They require medications for chronic illnesses, which the heat can compromise.

Last week, Carroll said an older donkey had to be put down after its illness flared up due to the heat. She’s trying her best to keep that from happening to the rest. “One thing I promised them when they come here is that they’ll never be in a bad situation again. They’ll never suffer like that again, and I wasn’t sure if I could keep my promise this year. It’s kept me up at night,” she said.

Carroll began a GoFundMe page to cover the sanctuary’s water bill. Since Arizona’s Family shared the link on Saturday, the goal has been surpassed by thousands of dollars. If you would like to donate, you can click here. Carroll said there might be enough money left to buy misters for the animals.

