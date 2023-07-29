Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

YRMC opens an emergency room in Fortuna Foothills near Yuma

The facility will be home to a handful of ambulatory clinics that will open on July 31. The new emergency room is much closer for Fortuna Foothills residents.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) — Fortuna Foothills residents now have an emergency room closer to home, as the Yuma Regional Medical Center opened its doors to their new Foothills Medical Plaza on Wednesday. The two-story facility is near South Fortuna Road and Avenue 12 East and includes a 22-bed emergency room.

Dr. Kieran Lupo, an emergency medicine physician, said patients will receive the same level of care as the main campus hospital. “I live here, and I’m part of this community, and I’m so excited to provide care out here to the people who really need it,” she said.

A YRMC spokesperson said the facility had been in the works for over three years. Community assessments they conducted showed Fortuna Foothills residents wanted access to medical services closer to home. “The alternative prior to this is patients would have to commute from east county to the main campus,” Kristina McNair, YRMC’s director of project management, said. “From the east county regions, it can be upwards to a 30-minute commute, so this is really bringing care close to home for many of our east county residents.”

The facility will also be home to a handful of ambulatory clinics that will open on July 31. They will offer primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry and imaging services. A retail pharmacy is also slated to open in the facility in August.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gal-Szabo says he could tell the USPS employee struggled when he saw her movements seemingly...
Phoenix homeowner’s camera catches mail carrier in distress from heat
Alicia Navarro was found this week after going missing almost four years ago. Pictured: (left)...
Alicia Navarro found safe after missing for nearly 4 years, Glendale police say
Roofs were torn off mobile homes and apartment buildings.
Strong monsoon storm rips roofs off Mesa homes; extensive damage seen in East Valley
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Motorcyclist shot, killed after suspected road rage in Glendale
Officials say there’s been an excess amount of marshmallows found in the area recently.
Sticky situation forces Salt River Tubing to ban marshmallows

Latest News

Frank James Harrison was booked into jail on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated...
MCSO: Man caught after fleeing murder scene in Youngtown
The new emergency will provide Fortuna Foothills residents with a closeby emergency room...
New Yuma hospital opens in underserviced area
Navajo Nation is experiencing unprecedented heat.
Navajo Nation declares state of emergency due to record-breaking heat
At this time, it’s unclear when water service will return to normal.
Cave Creek residents asked to conserve water due to damaged pipeline