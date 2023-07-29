YRMC opens an emergency room in Fortuna Foothills near Yuma

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) — Fortuna Foothills residents now have an emergency room closer to home, as the Yuma Regional Medical Center opened its doors to their new Foothills Medical Plaza on Wednesday. The two-story facility is near South Fortuna Road and Avenue 12 East and includes a 22-bed emergency room.

Dr. Kieran Lupo, an emergency medicine physician, said patients will receive the same level of care as the main campus hospital. “I live here, and I’m part of this community, and I’m so excited to provide care out here to the people who really need it,” she said.

A YRMC spokesperson said the facility had been in the works for over three years. Community assessments they conducted showed Fortuna Foothills residents wanted access to medical services closer to home. “The alternative prior to this is patients would have to commute from east county to the main campus,” Kristina McNair, YRMC’s director of project management, said. “From the east county regions, it can be upwards to a 30-minute commute, so this is really bringing care close to home for many of our east county residents.”

The facility will also be home to a handful of ambulatory clinics that will open on July 31. They will offer primary care, pediatric care, women’s health services, podiatry and imaging services. A retail pharmacy is also slated to open in the facility in August.

