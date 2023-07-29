Woman arrested in suspect road rage shooting that killed a man in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a woman they say shot and killed a motorcyclist during a road rage incident on Thursday in Glendale. Twenty-one-year-old Nevaeh Jai Worsley was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to court paperwork, a witness said they were behind a silver four-door sedan, learned later to be a Hyundai Elantra, which was behind a 23-year-old motorcycle rider, around 4 p.m. at 67th Avenue and Greenway Road. An argument soon broke out between the rider and two people in the car, Worsley and an unidentified woman. The witness said Worsley got out of the passenger’s side of the car with what appeared to be a black handgun, court documents said, and shot the motorcycle rider.

The motorcyclist drove south on 67th Avenue but was later found lying on the ground near Gelding Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Worsely and the woman sped off. Police found the Elantra driver, who also owned the suspect car, thanks to obtaining surveillance video and license plate readers. The video showed almost what the witness said happened. Detectives tracked the license plate to a driver who lives with Worsley. Both were taken into custody.

Worsley invoked her right to remain silent and didn’t talk to the police. The car owner initially denied being in the area, but then she admitted to cutting off the motorcycle rider when turning onto Greenway near 67th Avenue. She also admitted to yelling at the rider. The woman also claimed she shot at the motorcycle’s rear tire, but when confronted with evidence, she told police she saw Worsley holding the gun after hearing a gunshot. Worsley into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.