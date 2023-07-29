Roads closed in Sun City after golf cart crash

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a golf cart crash that happened Saturday morning.

The crash happened near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive. Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the area and that the roads will be closed to investigate.

Details are extremely limited, and the investigation is ongoing. No information about injuries has been released.

MCSO Traffic investigators are on scene in reference a serious collision involving a golf cart and an SUV in the area of 103rd Avenue and CherryHills Drive in Sun City. Please avoid the area, the roads will be shut down during the investigation. Thank you pic.twitter.com/cvuUyMnLd6 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 29, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.