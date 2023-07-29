Your Life
Roads closed in Sun City after golf cart crash

There's no word on the status of those involved in the crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a golf cart crash that happened Saturday morning.

The crash happened near 103rd Avenue and Cherry Hills Drive. Investigators are asking drivers to avoid the area and that the roads will be closed to investigate.

Details are extremely limited, and the investigation is ongoing. No information about injuries has been released.

